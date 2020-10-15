SLINGER — The Redevelopment Authority gave unanimous approval to boundaries and a project plan for redevelopment in downtown Slinger, but not without objections from area residents.
Slinger recently restarted its Redevelopment Authority, a government body dedicated to planning and supporting redevelopment efforts. Recently, it has been working on creating Redevelopment District 2, which would include much of downtown.
Wednesday evening, the RDA approved the district and plan, which will be forwarded to the Village Board for final approvals Nov. 2. If the board approves it, it will come back to the RDA Nov. 18 for final certification.
Part of the plan will include changing zoning and future land use plans for some properties, as well as making changes to zoning rules for the downtown in general to allow greater opportunities for development.
Jackie Mich, a planning consultant for the village, said during preparation of the district they spoke to business people and property owners in the downtown area.
“We’re heard a lot of ‘We love the downtown, we love the historical buildings downtown, but we don’t think it’s living up to its potential,’” Mich said.
Residents’ opposition
During the public hearing held before the vote, more than a dozen residents spoke against the redevelopment district. Their concerns were largely related to “blight” designations on property, inclusion of residential homes in the district, the idea that the village could try to take homes through eminent domain or forcing property owners to alter their buildings.
“We have tried to make improvements to our home and property as money and time allowed. We would like the chance to continue to do so and not be forced to leave our home before we are ready ... By considering our property blighted and condemned you will be forcing us to relocate our family,” residents Richard and Hope David said in a written comment they submitted to the hearing.
Mich and Village Administrator Margaret Wilber both said during the meeting that the village has no intention of condemning homes or taking properties.
“We did try our very best to exclude as many single-family homes and duplexes as possible ... (but) our district does have to be contiguous,” Mich said.
While many properties within the district are designated as blighted, that does not necessarily mean the property is deteriorated, condemnable or flawed. State regulations for planning and redevelopment require a blighted designation for properties that have certain issues, including obsolete platting, inadequate street layout, accessibility problems or issues with lot sizes and shapes.
The redevelopment plan includes 13 properties within Redevelopment District 2 to be rezoned to the B-1 downtown zoning. Their current zonings are industrial, commercial or various types of residential zoning. The downtown zoning they would be changed to, if approved, allows combinations of different use types, such as a building with first-floor retail and an apartment upstairs. The Plan Commission was slated to consider the rezoning after the RDA meeting Wednesday.
Other comments from residents objected to the redevelopment plans to change the downtown area’s zoning, with concerns that its historical nature would be obliterated or that downtown Slinger would become a cookie-cutter town. Several mentioned an earlier attempt to spur redevelopment years ago.
“What got accomplished back then? ... You tore down the brewery. I’m pretty sure you’re going to go after my house eventually,” resident John Hess said.
While most residents who spoke were against the plan, or their individual property being included, there were several comments supporting it, as forming the district under state guidelines could allow for grant and loan programs or other forms and assistance to help property and business owners who want to improve or rehabilitate buildings. “We need to improve the village,” said Kathy Steingraber, who added that the word “blight” included things like outdated zoning and irregular lot lines, which are not serious issues. “It all falls under blight, don’t let it scare you. Hopefully they (the village) can get some grants and improve downtown.”
Wilber commented more than once that the redevelopment district will be fully voluntary. Property owners will not be required to do work or sell properties, though the village plans to work with developers and property owners who wish to make improvements to the downtown.
“Any actions on a property will be voluntary,” Wilber said. “The village has no plans to go in and take over properties.”
The full document for the Redevelopment District 2 Project Plan, including maps of the district, its zoning and what properties are part of it, is available for review at the Village Hall, 300 Slinger Road, or on the village’s website at https://www.vi.slinger.wi.gov/.