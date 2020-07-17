Panel recommends nano-distillery plan for Slinger House

SLINGER — A long-time successful downtown village business wants to expand the products and services it offers.
The Plan Commission on Wednesday night recommended approval of several related requests from The Slinger House, located at 100 W. Washington St. If given final approval by the Village Board the business will be allowed to add a nano-distillery in a small adjacent building that would be remodeled to allow customers to view the distilling process and sample and taste products and expand sales. To add the new service, the Slinger House needed changes in its current conditional use permit.
A nano-distillery is a small, often boutique-style distillery established to produce beverage grade spirit alcohol in relatively small quantities, usually in single batches as opposed to larger distillers’ continuous distilling process.
According to a memo from Village Planner Mary Censky to the Plan Commission, the business owners want to develop a new private parking lot within three lots and establish, with supporting easements, a one-way traffic flow off West Washington Street directly north of the Slinger House and exiting back onto West Washington Street directly north to 110 W. Washington St.
“This parking and circulation plan is intended to serve the multiple uses existing and proposed by the applicant,” Censky said. “They also propose to add an outdoor dining area attendant to the Slinger House use on grade at the north side of the carriage house. They also propose to remodel the existing carriage house into dining space expansion area attendant to the Slinger House bar/restaurant use.”
The nano-distillery building will include a cabinet and countertop makers showroom, office and shop and an accessory residential dwelling unit in a portion of the existing stone walled garage building at 111 Kettle Moraine Drive North.
“We plan to build out this garage space to include a glass tower in front to allow easy viewing of the ‘still’ rising about 18 feet into the air,” the owners of the Slinger House, Kelly Henrickson and Tracy Smith, said in the application.
The owners said they plan on doing two to three distillations per week during the first year of operation in 2022, with the weekly product of 100 bottles (750 ml) per week. Spirits will also be sold wholesale to local restaurants and bars and tours will be offered on a regular basis. They said they plan to begin using their current employees and hire additional help as they grow.
“Given the proposed timing of the applicant’s launch of the nano-distillery, the applicant has requested the term of approval for the requested CUP be extended through 2022 for the start of construction and operations,” Censky said. “Typically, an approved CUP not started-up either by substantial construction or operations expires within 12 months of approval.”
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the commission was pleased with the proposal.
'They are very happy with the plan they reviewed,' Wilber said. 'They expect it to make a good addition to the village’s downtown. The Village Board will have the proposal on the agenda for their regular meeting Monday night.'