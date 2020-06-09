Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.