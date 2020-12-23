BROOKFIELD — PARADIGM Real Estate announced the sale of industrial manufacturing property located at 4265 N. 127th St., Brookfield, a site which includes 13,395 square feet of industrial space on 1.08 acres.
Marshall and Diane Peebles purchased the property. Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the buyer, and Kevin Barry and Kurt Van Dyke of The Barry Company represented the seller, JCH Leasing, LLC.
PARADIGM Real Estate is a commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the sale and lease of industrial and commercial real estate in Wisconsin.