OCONOMOWOC — Paramount Financial Strategies has moved its Wisconsin headquarters from Waukesha to Oconomowoc at 121 Saint Paul St., a press release states.
In addition, Paramount will be expanding its coverage into Janesville and Fort Atkinson.
Paramount Financial Strategies is a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC. The company meets the financial planning needs of more than 1,500 families and manages nearly $500 million in assets, the release states.
Paramount financial advisor Reb Bortz said the key element to Paramount’s growth and success is its approach to comprehensive financial planning.
“We charge a fee ... and we develop a thorough financial plan for each of our clients based on the six chapters of a person’s financial life: income tax planning strategies, investment portfolio, design and management, retirement planning, estate planning strategies, and business succession planning,” Bortz said.
Bortz is a six-time recipient of the Five Star Wealth Manager Award. For more information on Paramount, visit ameripriseadvisors.com.