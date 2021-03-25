Part of Seven Seas could become assisted living facility

DELAFIELD — The property of the iconic Seven Seas restaurant on Nagawicka Lake, which permanently closed last year, could potentially be used as a community based residential facility.
Delafield Mayor Kent Attwell said the city allows for CBRFs in all zoning areas. “The city has a process and the city is following that process,” he said. “It’s transparent, it’s open, it encourages citizens’ input, our meetings are on YouTube (and) you can watch it on Channel 25.”
The potential development was discussed at the February Plan Commission meeting by applicant Castle Senior Living Vice President Kris Kiefer, who said he’s lived in Delafield on Nagawicka Lake for over a decade.
The proposed plan would remodel the restaurant and keep it open to the public, but downsize it to decrease traffic and density. An assisted living home for the elderly would be attached to the property.
Kiefer said the residents would have low impact on the site because “our elderly residents are quiet and they don’t drive.” The restaurant and living facility would be connected but separated internally by walls.
“(Having) the restaurant on the lake has improved the life quality for my family and hundreds of other families,” Kiefer said. “What we’re talking about here is an opportunity to save this landmark, save this restaurant on the lake.”
More discussion of the potential development was scheduled for a Wednesday Plan Commission meeting, but that was postponed until April.
Alderman Tim Aicher said he isn’t sure why the postponement was made. He encouraged people to wait until they get a packet for a final hearing, adding that there’s been misinformation circling. “People’s imaginations are running a little bit wild,” he said. “What the concept stated was a 44-unit, 50-occupant assisted living facility for elderly people.”
Aicher said his mother stays in a similar living arrangement and knows those facilities to be “good neighbors.”
Attwell said the process, at a minimum, will take three to four months for the proposal to be discussed and the commission to make a recommendation to the Common Council. At that point, the council could approve the commission’s recommendation, reject it, or send it back to the commission.
“We don’t have a plan to judge right now,” Aicher said.