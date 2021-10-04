DELAFIELD — The Pat Bolger Realty Group is moving to a new location in Delafield after spending eight years at the Whitman Park Shopping Center in Oconomowoc, a press release states.
The Real Estate Co. moved to 2574 Sun Valley Drive and occupies the former Wells Fargo building in Delafield.
As part of the move, The Real Estate Co. joined forces with Berkshire Hathaway and opened the first office together in Lake Country, the release states.
The release states that the Pat Bolger Realty Group was chosen by Berkshire Hathaway “based on their high sales volume and high level of customer service.”