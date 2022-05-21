WAUKESHA — Pat’s Rib Place owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes announced on Facebook that the homestyle barbecue joint in Waukesha will officially reopen for business on Friday, May 27.
The restaurant, located at 151 E. Sunset Drive in Waukesha, closed due to staffing issues in October 2021. Since then, the restaurant has been able to serve catering orders in the Waukesha area. A second Pat’s Rib Place also opened at the Milwaukee Public Market that same month.
Staff will be limited at first. As a result, Pat’s will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and closed from Sunday through Thursday.
Staff availability will impact hours of operation moving forward as they work towards being fully staffed.
The restaurant will offer in-person takeout and dinein orders. They will also continue to serve catering orders.