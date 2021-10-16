WAUKESHA — Pat’s Rib Place announced they are temporarily closing their Waukesha location due to staffing issues Thursday.
According to the business’ Facebook post, they are closing the Waukesha location at 151 E. Sunset Drive, beginning Sunday. The location will be closed until they are “adequately staffed,” the post said.
The public can still call for catering orders, by appointment only.
Pat’s Rib Place is opening a new location at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St. Pat’s Rib Place said a grand opening announcement for that location is coming soon.