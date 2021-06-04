NEW BERLIN — Taking care of dogs can be expensive, something volunteers who work at the Paws In Thrift Boutique know firsthand. Which is why the store will be holding a fundraiser for the New Berlin Police Department’s K-9 unit between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The store, which opened in 2019, sells pet supplies and pet-related items that are donated by the community to help fund the organization Canine Cupids. All the proceeds of the store usually go to the organization, which rescues dogs and places them in foster care homes, but on Saturday, 50% of the store’s proceeds will go to help fund the New Berlin Police Department’s K-9 unit.
Travis Pipes, a volunteer at Paws In, said the store decided to help the New Berlin police to help strengthen the store’s ties with the community, and because the police department’s dogs, like all dogs, are expensive to take care of while they go through their training. “Their animals need food, and may need boarding,” Pipes said.
At Saturday’s fundraiser, the K-9 unit will be at the store along with their handlers and there will also be fun activities like kids’ games and prizes for visitors to take part in.
The store will also be showcasing some of its new items on Saturday, which it sells for significantly less than retail stores do. Items include things like pet-related clothing, garden gnomes and pet beds.
Everyone is encouraged to stop by the store at 16040 W. National Ave. in New Berlin to check out the new items as well as to show support for the New Berlin Police’s K-9 unit.
For more information on Paws in Thrift Boutique, visit
https://paws-inboutique.business.site.