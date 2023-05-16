FILE - The logo for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen Jan. 16, 2020, in New York. The NFL is taking another big step toward streaming by putting one of its playoff football games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time. The league and NBCUniversal announced Monday, May 15, 2023, that the Saturday night game on Wild Card weekend will be on Peacock. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)