But amid all the curveballs Mother Nature threw at Joe and Jennifer Fahey this growing season, the couple has begun selling their bountiful harvest as their sprawling orchard, the Peck & Bushel Organic Fruit Company, heads into its 10th season.
A combination of patience, persistence and perseverance will result in an anticipated 27 apple varieties ripe for the picking this season across Peck & Bushel’s 30-acre orchard, located at 5454 Highway Q (County Line Road), about a half-mile west of Lake Five Road.
Joe and Jennifer said they’re especially eager to share their crop of River-Belle apples with visitors. The variety, new to Peck & Bushel, is considered a hybrid of a honeycrisp and is noted for its crisp, juicy texture.
“It’s a variety we’re very excited about,” Joe said. “People really seem to love it.”
All signs point to a bountiful supply of another popular variety — the Pazazz apple, which is noted for its sweet, unique taste.
“We have a terrific crop of it coming this year,” Joe said. “We have a lot to look forward to in the next few weeks.”
Because Peck & Bushel plants so many different types of apples, Joe said the availability of each specific variety is staggered through various stages of fall.
“They all ripen at their own pace,” he said. “We’re looking to finish the season out strong and deliver a bunch of great fruit to people.”
The roots of Peck & Bushel go back more than a decade. In 2009, the Faheys purchased the orchard with big plans for the future.
Joe, who has a professional background in nuclear medicine technology, pivoted his career path at the time and went head-on into growing organic apples. It isn’t easy work, he quickly admits, but is richly rewarding.
“It’s definitely a big challenge not to do this conventionally,” he said. “There’s a reason why we’re the only organic orchard of this size in the area. People only think of the harvest, but the amount of work that goes into the production of apples is tremendous.”
Jennifer has maintained her career as a certified public accountant, but works at the orchard outside her day job. She also is the person responsible for Peck & Bushel’s assorted applethemed goodies, including pies, apple cider doughnuts, apple walnut bars and, of course, caramel apples.
“It’s fun to be a little more creative and do something different,” Jennifer said. “I love working with food. That, to me, is different, and it’s fun.”
Each growing season provides a unique challenge, Joe said, and is a continuous opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of organic farming on an orchard.
Within the next year, the Faheys have even higher hopes — one that can be quantified with the addition of about 10,000 new trees on the orchard and the possibility for even more varieties.
While each year brings a new experience, the Faheys said their goal with each season remains the same.
“I just want people to appreciate the property out here,” Joe said. “It’s a big, wide-open space. I hope they take a few minutes and appreciate the fruit.” Jennifer adds, “Our hope for the season is to bring good, organic fruit to the community. That’s why we don’t sell wholesale and don’t sell large quantities to one particular group. We really just want the community to be able to come out and pick their own.”