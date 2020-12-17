WAUKESHA — PSB Holdings, Inc., parent company of Peoples State Bank, announced Wednesday an agreement to acquire Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. and Sunset Bank & Savings of Waukesha.
Once the merger is completed, Sunset customers will see a conversion to the Peoples brand in June, 2021.
Located in Waukesha and founded in 1999, Sunset is a full-service privately-owned community bank with assets as of September 30, 2020 totaling $141 million. The combined company is expected to have over $1.24 billion in total assets with 10 full-service banking locations in central, northern and southeastern Wisconsin. “We’re excited to grow our community banking efforts in southeastern Wisconsin, and feel this merger is a perfect complement to our newly opened bank location in West Allis,” said Scott Cattanach, Peoples State Bank president & CEO. “Sunset Bank’s customers will find Peoples to be a strong community bank, with excellent customer service standards, and all the digital products normally found at regional or national banks.”
Sunset Bank & Savings Chairman and CEO Bob Eastman will join the PSB Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors upon completion of the sale, which is expected sometime in the second quarter of 2021. “Having a cabin in Wisconsin’s north woods, I’ve been aware of Peoples’ reputation as a great community bank for some time,” he said. “Likewise, I’ve been impressed by their efforts to establish and grow in the Milwaukee area. Peoples’ mission of being a community bank that is committed to the communities they serve, with local lending decisions and a focus on building relationships with customers and helping local businesses thrive is well aligned with Sunset’s values, and the combined franchise will be well positioned for continued growth and success.”
According to the press release, the merger strengthens the Peoples brand in southeastern Wisconsin and also offers enhanced products and services.