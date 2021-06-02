OCONOMOWOC — The weather may have been cold and rainy for Mullen’s grand opening last Thursday and Friday, but the weekend into the holiday turned out to be perfect for the people of Oconomowoc to get out and enjoy the newest ice cream shop in town.
Mullen’s, at 120 E. Wisconsin Ave. on the backside of the building facing Fowler Lake, serves ice cream which is made at the original store in Watertown.
Owner Josh Keepman said with the influx of good weather the Oconomowoc location has been busier than the Watertown one.
“I wasn’t sure it was going to happen at first, but it gives you an idea of the impact foot traffic has here versus there,” he said. “People walk around Watertown, but not nearly the number of people down here by the lake.”
While the store in Oconomowoc is just a walkup store, Josh’s brother Matt has decorated the inside with a flurry of Oconomowoc-area memorabilia, including old Oconomowoc High School class posters and programs from events held on Lac La Belle.
Keepman said as part of his decision to open the store in Oconomowoc, he looked at his demographics from social media posts and retail sales.
“To see it play out like it has been great and to know it’s not just data on a screen,” he said. “It lets us know that it was the right move and that gives us an idea of how we would handle a future expansion if we were to open another store.”
The Oconomowoc store would be busy, Keepman said; he just didn’t know how busy.
“It’s so cool,” he said. “When I come to assist at the store it’s been awesome seeing people walk around the lake with our ice cream.
“It’s really just a blessing. We’re totally excited to be down here.”
Keepman said as of right now the store is running a scaled back version of its hours as Mullen’s waits for kids to get out of school and come back from college. However, he said in the near future he expects to be open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“It’s crazy seeing how many people are out in the morning walking around the lake and with the farmers market on Saturdays being in the morning, we have to be open and available to people when they want some ice cream,” Keepman said.