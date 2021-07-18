WEST BEND — The property that used to house Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 2400 W. Washington St. in West Bend has been sold.
Marketing and Communications Director Jessica Wildes confirmed that the former Perkins location in West Bend is now off the market. The property was first purchased in 2006 for $1,807,724, according to property records from the city. The building completed construction in 1990 and housed Perkins for 28 years after that. Since 2018, the restaurant has been closed.
The total value of the 4,512 square-foot building is now assessed at $536,200, according to city property records.
For more about the property’s value and history, visit the City Assessor Department at https://www.ci.west-bend.wi.us.