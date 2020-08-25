Permanent makeup shop CustomEyes now open downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — At CustomEyes by Kerry a thing of beauty can be a joy forever — or almost forever.
Owner Kerry Miller specializes in permanent eyebrows and eyeliner.
Miller attended the Eric of Norway Beauty School and was a cosmetologist, spent a few years as a beauty consultant and 12 years as a makeup artist but took a break from the aesthetic world until her children were grown.
Returning to what she knows and enjoys, Miller chose permanent makeup as her creative outlet.
She attended the Chicago Academy of Permanent Makeup to learn the techniques used and collected an array of licenses — from the state of Wisconsin, city of West Bend and the Ozaukee/ Washington County Health Department before opening CustomEyes by Kerry on Main Street in West Bend Aug. 18.
In addition to permanent makeup, Miller does microblading, but said it’s a technique that doesn’t work on all skin types.
Before the grand opening, she did several consultations and found that one person in a few dozen had skin that lent itself to the technique.
That doesn’t mean clients are out of options to fill in thinning brows or getting an updated look.
That’s where her idea for the name “CustomEyes” came in.
“I can offer different processes that will be appropriate for your skin type,” Miller said.
She offers free consultations that can be done in person or virtually.
Brows and liner can be done with a tattoo-like process that is considered semi-permanent and before the shop’s first anniversary, she’d like to add lip coloring to her list of services.
Because permanent makeup is not as deep as a regular tattoo, it will fade with time. Eyebrows hold their pigment about a year before a color boost is needed and eyeliner lasts generally two to five years before needing a boost.
The sun, retinol creams, harsh environments and smoking may shorten that period.
“The better you take care of your skin, the longer the pigment will last,” Miller said.
‘It makes life a lot simpler’
The advantage of permanent makeup is that it doesn’t smear or run, is perfect for those who wear glasses and can’t see well enough to do their own makeup or those that have issues with a steady hand that can make it nearly impossible to apply eyeliner.
Miller said there are no worries about makeup smearing or running in the heat. Swimming and exercise can be done with “your eyebrows on.”
Permanent makeup can also cut the time it takes for morning routines.
“You can wake up, wash your face and head out the door. It makes life a lot simpler,” Miller said.
For permanent eyebrows, there is a time commitment of three or four hours for the initial visit and about two hours for a second appointment. Miller said for seven to ten days, clients should refrain from sweating, steaming, saunas, swimming or anything that would affect the skin’s pores. Heavy cleaning or gardening should also be avoided for a week or so.
The regular price is between $400 and $450. Eyeliner costs range from $150 to $400 depending on what is desired.
CustomEyes by Kerry is running a grand opening special — 50 percent off services — through September.
CustomEyes is located at 111 N. Main Street, Suite 102, West Bend.
Hours are by appointment, Tuesday through Saturday and Miller is willing to work with a client’s schedule.
To schedule a consultation or find out more about CustomEyes by Kerry, call 262-346-1717 or check the website at customeyesbykerry.com, Facebook at Customeyes by Kerry or Kerry_Customeyes on Instagram.