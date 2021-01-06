GERMANTOWN — Plans to expand the Apple Works Winery stalled a bit this week, as the Village Board tabled the permit until its next meeting with a request that additional work be done for traffic and noise concerns from neighbors.
The Village Board met Monday, and was slated to vote on amending the conditional use permit for Apple Works to let the business expand to include an event hall. After discussion, during which several neighbors expressed concerns about the expansion plans, the board tabled the matter to its next meeting rather than taking a deciding vote.
“Staff was asked to work with the owners and neighbors to address some noise and traffic concerns,” Village Administrator Steven Kreklow said Tuesday.
Apple Works is located at W179-N12536 Fond du Lac Ave., on about 10.8 acres. Owner Kevin Behnke plans to renovate an existing 2,880-square-foot building on the property and build an addition of 1,536 square feet, as well as add a covered drive-thru of about 500 square feet and an enclosed entryway, according to plan documents submitted to the village.
That renovated building would be the event venue Behnke is seeking to add to Apple Works, allowing up to 125 people at private events for weddings, anniversaries or other such occasions. The plans also included adding to the outdoor patio area at Apple Works with an outdoor fireplace and a covered shelter of roughly 1,000 square feet, as well as additional parking space.
Some of the comments during the Village Board meeting, from several people who live by Apple Works Winery, had to do with people driving into the neighbors’ private drive, and their concerns about being able to hear music from Apple Works Winery.
Behnke said he is working on ways to mitigate such concerns. He has researched sensors which would measure noise at the property line, allowing him to monitor the noise there and allow him to make adjustments to event rules if needed.
“I firmly believe this would be a nice thing for Germantown ... I’m going to try to entertain their concerns as best as I can,” Behnke said.
“At least I’d like the opportunity to show this can be done the right way,” he added.
Behnke said during previous discussions at the Plan Commission that his goal for an event venue is to provide a place for more intimate events and high-end experiences, not disruptive or out-of-control parties. Behnke lives on the Apple Works Winery property, so problems in the event venue would be disruptive to his home as well as neighbors.
Behnke said his hope is to complete the improvements and have the venue ready by September, but with the delays in permitting, it is currently unknown if that will be possible.
Apple Works is expected to be taken up again by the Village Board at its next meeting on Jan. 18, for consideration of the permit.