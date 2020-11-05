OCONOMOWOC — For Chamy Lutz, overcoming issues and problem solving is in her nature.
So when multiple manufacturers tried to downplay her idea for an innovative light bulb, she got to work.
Lutz is the co-founder and president of Safelumin, a company producing an LED light bulb that is engineered to stay on during power outages.
Lutz immigrated from Taiwan around 17 years ago, she said, and from there went to Concordia University to get her Master of Business Administration. Shortly thereafter she began working with a company in Watertown where she was working on emergency lighting for commercial businesses.
Chamy and her husband, Rick, live and operate their business in Oconomowoc.
The idea struck her one day of why there wasn’t emergency lighting for homeowners, so Lutz and her team began developing the idea, she said.
However, due to a financial downturn, Lutz’s company had to sell off patents and ideas — one of which was the idea for the home emergency light bulb. Lutz bought it and began working on the idea herself.
“Once I branched out for the business, the project wasn’t ready yet,” Lutz said. “It took me about two years to finish the product development and get it truly done.”
What Lutz had invented was a 60W light bulb that would screw into a normal light socket. The light has a hidden battery, a battery charger, power-sensing technology, a patented air gap between the light itself and the battery to maintain long battery life and a battery charge button.
“Her bulb is an everyday use LED light bulb,” Rick said. “You use it like you would any other light bulb in the house. But it works with and without power to the house because of the patented power-sensing technology to see if it has 120 volts or needs to switch to the battery.”
Before Chamy launched her product to market about two-and-a-half years ago, Rick said all the light bulb manufacturers told Chamy her idea was impossible.
“(They said) she’d never be able to get it such a compact device,” Rick said. “Her persistence never gave up and she found a way to do it and it’s quite unique that way.”
Since the time of her product launch, Chamy said she has sold 5,000 units directly to consumers.
“One was a marine industry and bought our product for safety,” Chamy said. “Another one is a school in California which always has rolling blackouts. So they wanted emergency lights for the students in the dorms.”
Recognition coming
Over the past few years, Chamy and Safelumin have been recognized for the innovation of the light bulb.
In 2019, Chamy was awarded the Wisconsin Marketplace Governor’s Award, presented by Gov. Tony Evers and this year, Safelumin was a finalist for the 2020 Wisconsin Innovation Award — one of 10 out of 380 companies.
Chamy said she envisions her product helping everyone during outages, in particularly the elderly who suffer more severe consequences from a fall if they can’t see in the dark.
“Some people have power generators, but those are expensive and cost tens of thousands of dollars. Not everybody can afford that,” Chamy said. “To have the emergency light in the light bulb itself, it makes sense because it’s so simple.”
Looking ahead, Chamy said she sees her product being useful worldwide. She said it has seen interest from international bodies for her product to keep the lights on in their part of the world.
The only issue — one that Chamy doesn’t have a problem figuring out — is designing a single light bulb that will be able to work with an array of different wattages across the globe.
“Persistence is very important, when you’re starting a business or creating something, it’s always very challenging and there are a lot of bumps in the road,” Chamy said. “Persistence is the way to get you through the hurdles.”
For more information, visit safelumin.com.