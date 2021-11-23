THIENSVILLE — Tyler Schuette’s business before two Thiensville boards earlier this month may have been for a simple sign request, but to Schuette it symbolized everything he has been working toward for years.
Five years after founding Milwaukee Personal Training and trying on a business model that was a little too big for him, Schuette has found just the right fit at 140 S. Main St., in the heart of Thiensville. The visibility from pedestrian and vehicle traffic, as well as the internet, has helped Schuette land the professional success and personal fulfillment he has been looking for since getting his first weight bench at age 13.
“I understand this stuff,” said Schuette, who holds a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and exercise science. “I love it.”
It was actually the COVID pandemic that led Schuette to this place. He had been leasing a 2,200-square-foot gym with 18-foot-high ceilings in the Mequon industrial park that was so large, he could fit a small basketball court in it.
When the pandemic lockdown hit, he fell behind in his rent, and he and his landlord agreed last December that Schuette would end his lease a year early. A chance encounter with the owner of Remington’s in Thiensville helped him discover the open commercial space in the same building as Alive and Well Naturally in Thiensville.
With 1,000 square feet now, Schuette said his equipment isn’t so dwarfed by the large space and “really looks like a gym now.”
A technician of his craft, Schuette has a complex understanding of how the different exercise disciplines work together for full body workout. His personal training model relies heavily on weight training, thanks in part to his time as an amateur men’s bodybuilding competitor.
“It’s taught me so much about the body and the personal application of it,” he said, adding that it’s what sets his training services apart from others.
Build muscle, strength and endurance through weightlifting, and the rest will follow, Schuette believes. It’s partly about the aesthetics — looking good and feeling confident, which is why people seek his services.
But coupled with cardio activity and a specially created nutrition plan, Schuette is helping to deliver a complete package.
“So that when I help you do your cardio and I help you write the meal plan to get your diet in control, that’s when you lose the weight and you actually have that toned muscle, because you build muscle. So that’s my philosophy on training people,” he said. “And I try to keep everything balanced.” His gym includes all commercial grade equipment, from Life Fitness to Hammer Strength brands. He has dumbbells, a multi-station functional training cable machine, Hammer Strength lateral leg press, hyperextension machines, benches, straps and more.
Among his client success stories is a 42-year-old woman who was 80 pounds overweight with accompanying back problems. With an initial 10 sessions and a complete meal plan, the woman dropped more than 60 pounds, Schuette said, adding that she executed his plan “to a T.”
“And now, come two years later, she’s down 60 pounds and she’s put on so much muscle that with her physique, you wouldn’t even recognize her.”
She is a testament, he said, to the importance of staying committed to a plan and building on it. “The more you keep working at it, the better you get,” he said. “The better you work on your diet, the more adaptations happen and the more progress you make. Some people stop when it gets a little hard. No, that’s when it’s go time.”
Originally from the Manitowoc area, Schuette eventually found work — and love — in Milwaukee. When he and his wife were expecting their first child, they chose to live in Mequon because of the school district. They are now parents to three boys.
Schuette’s clients range in age from 8 to 82. Schuette said he simply wants to help people change the trajectory of their lives with health, fitness and ultimately, confidence.
And like the sign outside his business says, he is continuing to live by his mission: “Changing bodies, transforming lives.”