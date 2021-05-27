Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.