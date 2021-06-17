Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain, occasionally heavy, early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe late. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.