MEQUON — Pet Supplies Plus opened a new location on July 31 at 10964 N. Port Washington Road. The store will offer amenities such as grooming, self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team and carry-out service in which team members carry heavy items to customers’ cars.
During this time of social distancing, Pet Supplies Plus is offering neighbors an online ordering option to be picked up curbside with no contact and sameday delivery. Those who would like to are also welcome to shop in-store.
The Mequon location is owned by Wisconsin natives and brothers Dan and Dick Karas. Dan and Dick are following in their father’s footsteps as he also started a business with his brother after retiring. Dan’s background is in sales leadership and retail, while Dick served as a professor at Tufts Medical Center in Boston throughout his career as a cardiologist.
Dick retired recently and reached out to Dan about going into business together to work on something that compliments their passion for animals and retail.
This led them to open their own Pet Supplies Plus location in Mequon. As a community partner, the Karas brothers will partner with local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host yearround
adoption events, fundraisers and pet food and product drives.
“Growing up, I’ve always been surrounded by animals: nine dogs, four cats and fish tanks all over,” said Dan. “We know how important your pets are to you, which is why our location will be there to offer you the best care possible, one neighbor to another.”
To welcome the community, the Karas brothers will host a weekend-long grand opening event on Aug. 29 and 30. The new Pet Supplies Plus will offer special prize giveaways, sale prices and more. Pet Supplies Plus will offer Mequon pet parents a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services at low prices and focus on a unique, rich in-store experience for neighbors.
The new store will create new part-time and full-time jobs for the Mequon community. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Mequon, call 262-236-9486 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.