PEWAUKEE — Citing economic hardship and declining membership, on Friday the Pewaukee Chamber of Commerce announced it would close.
The announcement says the financial struggle has been happening in recent years and the organization has struggled to fund an executive director, which has placed many demands on its board of directors, all of whom are busy business owners and professionals.
Other financial impacts on the Pewaukee Chamber of Commerce have been increasing expenses, and now main fundraising events such as the golf outing and annual gala being in jeopardy.
“Due to all of these reasons, the Board has made the difficult decision to cease operations,” reads the announcement sent via email. “The Chamber of Commerce has a long history of supporting the Pewaukee community. The Board would not have taken this course of action if it felt that there was any other viable option.”
The Pewaukee Chamber of Commerce is ending its operations in the black. It will use those remaining funds available after final expenses for local charitable donations to organizations helping Pewaukee.
The email goes on to say, “We recognize that some of you paid annual membership fees and the benefits will not be able to be fully realized. We are hopeful that you find our decision to make a charitable donation a worthy final use of those leftover funds.”
The Hartland Chamber of Commerce has also shared this summer that it is struggling financially and has sought a $25,000 grant from the village.
With COVID-19 having forced the cancellation of most of its events during the first quarter of the year, the nonprofit simply hasn’t been able to fundraise like it normally would, and it needs some extra cash, said Hartland Chamber President Lynn Minturn in May.