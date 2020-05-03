MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Friday 31 school districts across the state have been awarded a total of more than $690,000 in grants to establish or expand local fabrication laboratory — or “fab lab” — facilities.
Pewaukee, Elmbrook, New Berlin and Cedarburg were among the districts chosen, receiving $25,000, $25,000, $19,000 and $25,000 respectively.
School districts were eligible for up to $25,000 and consortiums of two or more districts were eligible for up to $50,000. The review committee consisted of experts from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and three WEDC team members.
“The fab lab program remains one of the best ways for students to gain experience in the high-tech manufacturing jobs where Wisconsin leads,” Evers said. “During the current coronavirus crisis, when we’ve needed quick turnaround for protective gear and other medical devices, those manufacturers have become even more important to our state.”
In addition to the grants, a fab labs resource page is available on the WEDC website at wedc.org.