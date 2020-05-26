Pewaukee entrepreneurs raise money for Uganda

PEWAUKEE — Two Pewaukee-based entrepreneurs are raising money by setting up a GoFundMe page to give microloans to individuals in Uganda to assist them during the pandemic pandemic.
A student at Pewaukee High School, Jacob Kuglitsch, teamed up with Clark Varin, co-founder of Muvule Financing, a microfinance company in Uganda, to work on the program.
“We’ve come to a consensus that providing immediate hunger relief will keep people alive in the short term, but it’s not a long-term solution to rebuilding the economy,” Varin said. “The best thing we can do is issue microloans to help their economy bounce back.”
Kuglitsch said the microloan program will help many Ugandans.
“We’re really going to give microloans out to thousands of Ugandans that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 by economic devastation,” Kuglitsch said. “So ... we’ll give $100 to each family in our program, because really $100 is all they really need to completely restart their own business and provide for their families again once the lockdown in the country is over with.”
Kuglitsch said he became involved in the project through school. One of the career planners contacted him about the team-up with Varin. Kuglitsch said he jumped on the opportunity to give back to the less fortunate.
“Uganda is the most entrepreneurial country in the world,” he said. “Over 60% of the workforce in Uganda are self-employed entrepreneurs, so that’s really who we target. And it’s more in rural areas, so local businesses on the streets that sell (items).”
Kuglitsch said the goal of the company is to raise $100,000.
“It would mean the world to all of us and it would help thousands of people and it would just mean a lot for their economy,” he said.
Kuglitsch said there is less national media attention on developing countries even though they are impacted the most by the coronavirus. Kuglitsch said that many people don’t realize that Ugandan workers are facing an unemployment rate of 80% since Ugandans were ordered to stay at home.
“People don’t realize that they need our help even more so than the U.S. or China, because they really don’t have a savings account ... it really is a change from developed countries to less developed countries,” he said.
Microloans have a great impact, Kuglitsch said.
“There was this woman in Uganda that Clark, my boss, met ... her name was Hazida and she lost her husband five years ago to sickness, it left her only making $2 a day. Then with a loan of $100 she now makes $21 a day,” Kuglitsch said.
To view or donate to the GoFundMe, visit online at https://bit.ly/2LK3Xau.