PEWAUKEE — COVID19 may be continuing to wreak havoc on the economy, but that isn’t stopping businesses in downtown Pewaukee from expanding.
Artisan 179, a popular restaurant at 179 W. Wisconsin Ave., recently received approval from the Plan Commission to construct a 1,955-square-foot addition and 388-square-foot screened-in enclosure off the east side of their building. The addition is slated to be used for additional office, cooler and IT space, while the screened-in area would be used for HVAC, mechanicals and dumpster storage.
According to the staff memo, the additions aren’t designed to add seating, but rather improve the functionality of the two-story eatery. Village President Jeff Knutson, who sits on the Plan Commission, said Thursday that as far as he knows the restaurant owners hope to start the construction project as soon as possible.
North Shore Bank
In other expansion news, North Shore Bank is slated to come before the Plan Commission next Thursday seeking design approval for a new, 2,300square-foot building to be constructed at 104 W. Wisconsin Ave. A building at the location would be razed as part of the project.
Commissioners rejected the initial the plans for the building, which would replace its existing branch at 120 W. Wisconsin Avenue, in May, because they didn’t match the village’s downtown design guidelines.
Since then designers working for the bank have changed some of the more modern elements of the design, such as swapping glass and metal for more traditional materials.
Commissioners are slated to review the new design at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will take place via Zoom.