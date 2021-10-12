Pewaukee Road Kwik Trip opening Thursday

WAUKESHA — The Kwik Trip at 1700 Pewaukee Road has completed construction and is expected to open at 5 a.m. Thursday.
A sign outside the store announced the opening date Monday, with additional information about hiring workers at the location posted outside the store. The former Kwik Trip at the site was razed and a new store with fuel pumps has taken its place, roughly doubling the size of the business compared to its former store with a total of 7,200 square feet.
The parking lot will have two connections to Pewaukee Road and the former entrance to Gascoigne Drive has been closed.