PEWAUKEE — The owner of The Crossings, a Pewaukee and Waukesha staple since 2007, has faced some hardship due to COVID-19, but she plans to continue prospering with her “restaurant family” as she enters another transition in the pandemic.
Owner Tracey Evans started the breakfast and lunch restaurant with Rick Wieloch at N20-W22951 Watertown Road when it first opened. In 2017, Evans bought the business from him completely. Since then, Evans has run the restaurant as a tight ship in operations, but as a family with customers and staff.
COVID-19 created difficulties for Evans immediately. When the Safer at Home order began in Wisconsin, Evans, unaware of the order, had just ordered supplies the day before. Evans said it was hard to have the business completely shut down for some time and when they could open for curbside pickup they did so immediately.
In June, the business was able to open again at half-capacity. Since the shutdown, Evans has noticed the difference in the number of customers — which Sandy Goldmann, a customer, noticed one day in December.
“She would come in she’d just see how slow it is,” Evans said. “We’re in a business district so a lot of people aren’t working in their offices. She, I guess, had told the staff ‘I see it in her eyes, she’s got to really be suffering.’ And we are.”
Goldmann set up a GoFund Me for the business. Evans also continued to push to find support through government and state programs, including the Payment Protection Program. After the shutdown, Evans’ employees have remained with her.
While the money has helped, Evans said it’s taken a lot of her life savings to keep the business alive.
Pewaukee’s version of ‘Cheers’
The business has had quite a few seniors coming in since the day Evans opened.
“I remember the day when we opened back up inside, the two people that came in for the first time were 91 and 90,” she said. “They had on no mask and they looked at me and I started crying.”
Margaret Farrow, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor and mother of Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, said they gave Evans a little support to keep her operating.
“We’ve been going there since shortly after she’d opened,” she said. “One of our daughter-in-laws had gone there on a Saturday morning and she talked us into going with our son, her husband, and we’ve just been going ever since.”
When the business was able to reopen following the shutdown, Farrow said, she was there within the first day or two.
“The neat thing, we’ve likened it to kind of Pewaukee’s version of ‘Cheers,’” she said. “You walk in the door and you know most of the people and they’re glad to see you ... It’s a very tightly- knit group because we support both Tracey and the wonderful food she makes.”
Paul Farrow said he gets his parents gift cards to The Crossings for Christmas, since they’ve been going there for years and he often joins them.
Restaurant family
Business difficulties were not the only hardships Evans has had to manage amid COVID-19. She also had to deal with the loss of a sister to cancer and her sister’s husband. Her brother also passed away two weeks later of dementia.
“Every time I thought about opening back up something else would happen and then mentally I just needed to take some more weeks off,” she said.
What pulled Evans through was her “restaurant family,” she said.
“When I felt like everything was falling apart you would not believe the support that I got with cards in the mail at my home,” Evans said. “It made me realize that this restaurant is my home and it is my baby. I have to admit, for a while there I was getting pretty burnt out ... But after seeing the support of everybody I was like ‘Well, they are my family now.’” Overall, Evans said she doesn’t think she’d be quite as happy anywhere else, without her staff and customers.
To view the GoFund Me visit https://bit.ly/2LX0Ijs.
The business is open Tuesday- Friday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.