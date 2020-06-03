PEWAUKEE — Following a handful of communities across the region, the Pewaukee Village Board on Tuesday voted to cut liquor license fees for bars and restaurants.
The topic of reducing the fees was raised after three village bar owners asked the board members if they might consider some relief given the closures the businesses endured during the state’s Safer at Home order.
“I think everyone received the letters we received from the three bars in the area,” Village President Jeff Knutson told board members. “They want us to look at reducing it.”
While some communities have voted to cut fees in half, Trustee Bob Rohde suggested reducing the fee for Class B “combo” liquor licenses by $150 — $50 for each month the owners were unable to use the license because their businesses were closed.
There are 17 establishments in the village with Class B “combo licenses,” so the reduction would cost the village $2,550, he explained.
“While it is not the village’s fault, I would say that we should refund that money,” Rohde said. “It’s not going to save a failing business, but it will help. It is more symbolic than anything.”
The village won’t be able to refund the license holders for money they spent on their July 1, 2019 – June 20, 2020 fees, Village Clerk Cassie Smith explained, but the amount would come off their July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 license fees.
Other places
Pewaukee is the third municipality in Waukesha County to cut liquor license fees for bars and restaurants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoping to provide some relief to the owners of shuttered bars and restaurants in its city, the Delafield Common Council voted in late April week to cut the annual fees for Class B liquor license holders by 50 percent.
And in Hartland, the Village Board voted on May 11 to reduce their Class B Liquor license fees, which normally sit at $500, to $50. After the vote, a local woman stepped up and paid the $50 for each of the 15 Class B license holders in the village.
In Washington County, Richfield and Slinger also voted to reduce liquor license fees for bars and restaurants.