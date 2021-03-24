Pewaukee to get new event space

PEWAUKEE — The two-story building nearing completion off the shore of Pewaukee Lake will soon be the new home for longtime Pewaukee business Chiropractic and Wellness.
But the business owners behind the project recently announced that the new structure will have an added bonus: a venue space on the second floor overlooking the lake.
Chiropractor Tad Diciaula and his wife and business partner, Sarah Diciaula recently received a conditional use grant from the village, giving them permission to operate the event space, dubbed The Loft on the Lake.
Hours of operation for the event space would be Monday through Sunday, with events expected to end by 9 p.m. on weeknights and 10 p.m. on weekends. Private events would not be booked while the chiropractic clinic itself is offering services, however.
The idea to use the second floor as an event space didn’t dawn on the couple until after construction of the building started, Tad Diciaula said Tuesday.
“We do yoga classes now, and so we wanted to expand the number of classes, but then and also add workshops and work with nonprofits for them to be able to use them to use the space for fundraisers,” Diciaula explained.
It was during those conversations that the idea of making the space available for other special events came up.
“We wanted to optimize that space. There has been increased demand and need in the area for something of that nature, where you can bring in your food or have it catered,” he said.
The hope is that the event space will open sometime in May, which is when the business, currently located next door at 213 Wisconsin Ave., is expected to move into the new building.