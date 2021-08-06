HARTLAND — Village President Jeff Pfannerstill is entering the tavern business.
Pfannerstill on Thursday confirmed his plans to open The Grist Mill at the site of Hogger’s Pub, 375 Cottonwood Ave. When the Village Board meets on Monday, trustees will consider issuing the new business a liquor license, essentially transferring it from Hogger’s to the new establishment.
Pfannerstill, who had worked in sales for several years at Federal Manufacturing in the City of Pewaukee, said he was going to pursue a career in corporate real estate sales when the opportunity came to run his own business from one of the village’s longest running tavern locations.
The new name pays homage to the grist mill that Hartland settler Christian Hershey constructed along the Bark River around 1848, not too far from where the tavern now sits.
The building has been a tavern for well over 100 years, Pfannerstill said.
“There is a lot of growth potential for that property, I think people in Lake Country like to go out and relax and forget about life for a while,” he said.
As for what would-be patrons can expect, Pfannerstill said he is working closely with the owner of Hogger’s Pub and isn’t expecting The Grist Mill will be all that different. He also doesn’t expect to close the bar during the transition.
“You are going to see two or three soft openings coming up here and then maybe a grand opening in November,” Pfannerstill said. “But other than the new name and some different drink options, you are not going to see many changes.”