FILE - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla attends a ceremony in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Oct. 12, 2021. The Genesis Prize Foundation said, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 it was recognizing Bourla, whose company developed one of the world's leading coronavirus vaccines, for his leadership, determination and "willingness to assume great risks." The $1 million prize honors an individual for professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, file)