ALLENTON — For more than 40 years, Phantom Fireworks has built its reputation on selling consumer fireworks with a focus on quality, value and safety.
Fireworks add a big spark to celebrations and beginning this spring, pyrotechnic enthusiasts can shop at Phantom Fireworks located at 6711 Highway W, Allenton. Other Phantom Fireworks locations in Wisconsin are in Beloit, Racine and Roberts, and can also be found around the country.
Riley Harlow is the general manager at Phantom Fireworks in Allenton and Phantom of Racine.
“Phantom has over 80 brick and mortar showrooms,” Harlow said. “The majority are open year round. We have seasonal showrooms, like the Allenton showroom that we open right before Memorial Day.”
Harlow, a native of northwest Indiana, started working at Phantom in one of the Indiana showrooms when he was 16. He eventually worked his way up. “I went to Carthage College in Kenosha where I played football and studied education,” Harlow said. “We had a store in Racine, then in 2017 took over the Allenton store.”
Last year, due to COVID-19, celebrations were canceled and firework stores saw a major increase in sales to individuals.
According to CNBC, firework sellers said they saw huge gains in firework sales in 2020, with some seeing jumps of 200% to 300% in sales. Without Fourth of July celebrations and other attractions, more people than ever resorted to at-home firework usage.
“We were shut down in March, April and the first part of May company wide,” Harlow said. “As we reopened, we followed different guidelines and protocols.”
Individuals are looking to create their own displays for special events like weddings and graduations. The pop and sizzle of fireworks will illuminate the night and be a great addition to a special event.
“We have a division that sets up shows. In our showrooms across the U.S. we have customer service representatives that can help people with their show if they come in, give them their budget and tell them what they need,” Harlow said.
“Check out our website fireworks.com, that keeps up to date with new information, protocols and different deals that we’re doing,” said Harlow.
For more information, go to https://fireworks.com/ or call 262-629-1947.