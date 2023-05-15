FILE - A Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper vending machine stands in Philadelphia on Nov. 30, 2006. The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The company was working to restore print operations after a cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper's Sunday print edition, the Inquirer reported on its website. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File )