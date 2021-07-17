Phoenix Mobile Grill rises from the ashes

WAUKESHA — A new food truck has risen from the ashes in Waukesha.
Phoenix Mobile Grill, LLC is serving tacos, gyros, quesadillas, breakfast burritos, Korean tacos, horchata and more in the city.
The new truck is parked outside Let’s Roll Tobacco & Liquor at 210 E. Broadway, Waukesha, next to the Waukesha Post Office.
Owned by Celena and Alejandro Aguilar from Milwaukee, the truck also offers a variety of vegan, gluten-free and keto diet options. Gluten-free tortillas are available for burritos and quesadillas. Keto tortillas are available for tacos.
A full menu and available options are available to view online at www.phoenixmobilegrill.com. The Aguilars are planning on operating the truck in Waukesha between 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“We have the most awesome landlords now here at this liquor store, they’re the nicest people we’ve ever met,” Celena said. “They’re allowing us to park here semi-permanently.”
Celena said Alejandro worked at a Greek-American restaurant for 30 years and has the experience for the business. She said “he knows good gyro meat” and has always wanted to have his own place. Celena worked at Aldi’s Warehouse in Oak Creek for 23 years.
Overall, Celena said it was just time to start the business.
“Our kids are all grown now, my youngest is in the Air Force and we no longer have to take care of little ones,” she said.
Where does Phoenix come from?
“(The business is) rising out of the ashes, kind of reborn, (a) new life for us,” she said. “Everything’s different, we’re in our 40s and we’re starting all over again. (A) phoenix rising out of a hot, fiery grill — it worked.”
Celena said phoenix themes were present in her life many times in one day — from Harry Potter, Mulan and even her internet passcode. The idea stuck.
Celena said the mix of dietary options is to meet the needs of everyone.
“I’m completely allergic to dairy, so whenever we go somewhere, unless it’s vegan I can’t have it ... I know what it’s like to not have what I want and to not have a variety – I love a variety,” she said. “This screams out something for everyone.”
Although it was only the fourth day operating, Celena said she’s been blown away by the Waukesha community who have been extremely welcoming.
“I think we picked a good spot, (the liquor store) is very accommodating and helpful,” she said. “We are blessed.”
The business also has a Facebook page at