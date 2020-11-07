MILWAUKEE — Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.
The real estate investment trust, based in Milwaukee, said it had funds from operations of $54.9 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.
The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 26 cents per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $15.6 million, or 7 cents per share.