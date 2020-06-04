This April 28, 2020 file photo shows the Pilgrim's Pride plant in Cold Spring. Minn. A federal grand jury has charged four current and former chicken company executives with price-fixing. The U.S. Department of Justice says the executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poulrty conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.(Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)