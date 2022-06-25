FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. Pilots at United Airlines are in line to get big pay raises over the next 18 months. Their union, the Air Line Pilots Association, said Friday, June 24, 2022, that it has reached a tentative agreement for raises totaling more than 14.5%. If approved, the deal could set the stage for similar raises by pilots at other airlines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)