WEST BEND — Each year, Roots and Branches honors a business in West Bend for its dedication to the appearance, and in some cases the improvements, of the exterior of its building and outdoor space.
This year, Roots and Branches recognizes Pizza Ranch with the West Bend Mutual Insurance Business Beautification Award.
“Roots and Branches commends and appreciates the property improvements made by Pizza Ranch,” said Sharon Scott, Roots and Branches Board president. “I am proud to present this year’s award to Pizza Ranch in recognition of their efforts to sustain a more beautiful community and continue with the stewardship of improving the environment of West Bend.”
Pizza Ranch features a variety of seasonal plantings selected and planted by co-owner Matt Gehring and family. The complete transformation of the building was completed by ISG architects, Maple Creek Construction, and the Pizza Ranch Corporate construction team. “We are truly honored and excited to receive the beautification award,” said Stacy Gehring, co-owner of Pizza Ranch. “The building and landscaping was designed so that it would not only be functional, but also aesthetically pleasing and welcoming for our guests and the community. We are grateful to be part of such a thriving community and take pride in everything we do.” Pizza Ranch, along with the eight residential Mayor’s Beautification Award winners, will be honored at the Common Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting.