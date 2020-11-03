PEWAUKEE — PJ’s Plumbing has acquired Waukesha-based Burton Plumbing Co., according to an announcement.
Both companies will maintain their existing corporate names and service offerings but will work together to serve all of southeastern Wisconsin residential and commercial customers requiring plumbing, construction, remodeling, general repair and emergency services.
According to the announcement, the acquisition is in conjunction with Burton owner Dan Halliburton’s planned retirement.
“We are proud to bring Burton Plumbing into the PJ’s Plumbing family, as both teams share a passion for this business and dedication to exceptional service,” said Paul Glapinski, owner of PJ’s Plumbing, which is based in Pewaukee. “Dan Halliburton had a high standard of leadership and is well respected in the community, so we
look forward to further building on that strong reputation by adding more skilled team members to serve their appointment demand in the Waukesha area.”
In addition to the usual demand and seasonal spikes for plumbing services, demand for reliable and trustworthy professionals are even higher this year as more people choose to work on their homes for better home/work life accommodations, according to the announcement. Similarly, commercial demand is higher with continued project development.
For more information, go to www.pjsplumbing.com and www.burtonplumbingco.com.