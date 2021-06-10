CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission on Monday approved the amended site and architectural plans for a new commercial building located at W62 N535 Washington Ave.
This future building would be placed on the vacant portion of a parcel that is part of tax incremental district No. 3 on Mill Street that runs from Washington Avenue to Hanover Avenue. Currently, at the west half of the parcel at Mill Street and Hanover Avenue, a duo of two-unit townhomes are being built.
The developer, Greg Zimmerschied, has submitted a revised version of the plans for the commercial building that was originally approved by the Landmarks Commission, Plan Commission and Common Council in 2017.
The Landmarks Commission recommended the approval of the revised concept design at their meeting on May 27.
The revised plans show a one-story, 3,200-square-foot building with a rooftop patio which is a little less square footage than the original plans, which called for a two-story building. Access to the rooftop patio would be from exterior stairs Zimmerschied said the hope is to have this building be used as a restaurant. They currently have no tenant for this proposed building.