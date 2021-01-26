TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Town of Cedarburg Plan Commission recommended the approval of a conditional use permit application to construct a 26,715-square-foot building and operate an equestrian boarding and training facility. The plan commission also recommended an architectural and site plan review for the new outbuilding.
The applicant, Gaylynn Weaver, is looking to operate a private, eight-stall equestrian training facility with high-quality amenities to include a state-of-the-art indoor riding arena, according to the memo prepared by Town Administrator Eric Ryer. The applicant’s focus is on meticulous care of the horses of their environment. A small group of trained care providers guided by a team leader will execute daily duties and attend to the horses. All horses are privately owned.
“They are focused on enhancing English riding skills overall and for competition. Private lessons will be provided by advanced professionals,” according to the memo. “A minimal number of clinics may be conducted annually and will be by invitation only. Private instruction is the primary source of training.”
Weaver said that the facility will not be a special event entertainment barn.
The 15.606-acre parcel, located south of 10101 Cedar Creek Road, currently has an existing 3,150-square-foot outbuilding and paddocks. This building would be incorporated in the new structure.
William Brachman, the current property owner, had a minor land division application approved by the Town Board in October 2020. Brachman then applied to rezone the newly created lot under consideration with this application, which was approved by the Town Board in November 2020. The equestrian boarding and training facility will have a shared driveway with Brachman’s private property.
Weaver said that there will be one full-time employee and four employees paid hourly on a rotating schedule. She added that they will be disposing manure through a private contractor.