CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission re-approved site and architectural plans and a Certificate of Appropriateness for a project at the building located at W63 N680 Washington Ave., which includes a building addition.
These concept plans were approved by the Landmarks Commission back in September 2011. But then the plan was denied by the Plan Commission in October of 2011 and again a month later due to a difference of opinion regarding the appropriateness of the design for the downtown area, according to the memo. The applicant and current owner of the building, Greg Zimmerschied, appealed those denials to the Common Council in 2012 and won approval of his plans. However, that approval has since lapsed and the Plan Commission had to approve the plans again on Monday before a building permit could be issued. The Landmarks Commission approval continues to be in effect.
“It’s hard to believe that this has been 10 years in the making,” Zimmerschied said. Zimmerschied explained that he and architect Don Stauss didn’t move forward with the plans 10 years ago because he had a tenant in the building who did not need additional space. Recently, his current tenant, the Santa Fe Shop, notified him that they were terminating their lease at the end of May.
“We just thought that we’ve been waiting 10 years to do this, we want to do it,” Zimmerschied said.
Zimmerschied is proposing a 673-square-foot addition extending off the west elevation to a point 5’ back from the front public sidewalk, resulting in an Lshaped building, according to the memo. A 22’ high tower will serve as a focal point at the main entrance to the building and will join the two buildings together.
The memo further states that the proposed addition will be plaster over concrete block painted to match the existing building and the storefront window system will match the existing storefront overhead garage door appearance.
The plans also include a courtyard in front of the building for outdoor dining.
In regards to potential tenants, Zimmerschied said, “I’m happy to say that there’s an existing business in Cedarburg who’s done well with their current location and they’re thinking about opening a second similar store, but different.”
Zimmerschied added that this potential tenant may take the entire space or two tenants, one being a food place, could occupy the building.
“I think it’ll be a nice addition to Cedarburg,” said Commission member Adam Voltz about the plans.
In other business, the commission recommended a final plat approval of the first phase for the Fairway Village subdivision at W73 N1122 Washington Ave. This project will consist of eight townhome buildings (16 units) and 52 single-family lots ranging from 8,080 square feet to just over 16,000 square feet, according to City Planner Jon Censky. This will have to go to the Common Council for approval.