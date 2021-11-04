OCONOMOWOC — The Plan Commission discussed Arrowood Subdivision’s preliminary plat during its regular meeting on Wednesday, according to city documents.
The meeting took place after the Oconomowoc Enterprise’s press deadline.
The subdivision is located near Silver Lake Intermediate at 9740 Valley Road.
The 270-acre project will consist of 271 lots, which will house 301 dwelling units — meaning there will be single family housing with duplex lots mixed in.
According to city documents, there are 239 single-family homes with 62 duplexes planned.
The documents state that the proposed plat “preserves vast amounts of open space that are either wetlands or uplands.” Additionally, that space will be used as neighborhood common space.
The applicant, Chris Ehlers with Veridian Homes, identified the attainable housing aspect of its project as a public benefit, the documents state.
“The goal of the development is to bring ‘attainable’ housing to the city of Oconomowoc for first time homeowners or empty nesters wishing to downsize in dwelling size,” the document states.
At a July meeting, residents expressed at a public hearing about the subdivision expressed their concerns about the project, including increased traffic patterns on Valley Road from Summit Avenue to the subdivision. However, Valley Road is a county highway and not within Oconomowoc’s jurisdiction.
Other business
The commission will also discuss a conditional use permit for Lake Country Marine and Motorsports to move into a space at 54 Capitol Drive on the west side of the city.
The location is already proper zoned as industrial and is consistent with the city’s comprehensive land use plan, according to city documents.
According to the documents, a majority of the business’s work is repairing and winterizing boats. The business would be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Staff supports the proposed use of Lake Country Marine and Motorsports and recommends the plan be recommended by the commission to the Common Council.
The commission will also discuss a certified survey map for Journey21 — a mixed-use neighborhood that will include apartments, cottages and amenities for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.