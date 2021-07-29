TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Town of Cedarburg Plan Commission provided favorable feedback to a concept plan for commercial condominiums for the property located at 8535 Highway 60.
The applicant, Venture Space, LLC, is proposing to develop 36 commercial condominium units on the 7.16-acre property. The applicant was looking to receive feedback and direction from the Plan Commission.
The units are being proposed for owner or business-related use, according to the memo. They are designed to be customizable, multi-use spaces that are cost-competitive with renting similar commercial space, but not necessarily readily available for purchase in this area.
“We typically do not construct any buildings on speculation, but will start a building when one or both units are presold,” said Michael Frede of Venture Space in a letter to the town. “The project is planned to be developed in three six-building phases so that the product can be adjusted to market demands and to minimize financial stress.”
Venture Space hopes to begin construction in the fall of 2021.
The memo states that each duplex building includes two 1,500-square-foot units, each with a large overhead door and a standard door, as well as options for an office, bathroom and custom features. Frede said that many buyers would purchase both units inside a building and eliminate the dividing wall to create one 3,000-square-foot space.
Venture Space has been involved in building similar units in Delafield, Sussex, and Oconomowoc.