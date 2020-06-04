WEST BEND — The West Bend Plan Commission unanimously approved a site plan for a 94,700-square-foot manufacturing facility for Milwaukee Tool located at 3855 South River Road.
Within three years of completion of the first phase, the company anticipates adding 50 jobs. They project up to 100 jobs will be created by 2025.
On Tuesday, West Bend announced they had closed on the first purchase of land within the 216-acre industrial park with the sale of 22 acres to Schwer, Pflicht & Werkzeug Properties, LLC on behalf of Milwaukee Tool after purchasing the site for $1 with the agreement to build the manufacturing facility. “I want to just take a moment quick to thank Milwaukee Tool for choosing West Bend. It’s amazing when a company like that chooses our community. It bolsters our economy, you’re employing our workforce and we’re very proud and honored to see that,” said Mayor Chris Jenkins after the site plan was approved.
The building is located within the West Bend Manufacturing Center in Tax Increment District 14 and zoned as an M-2 heavy industrial district, meaning that tool manufacturing is a permitted use within the district.
Milwaukee Tool submitted a site plan that includes two building additions to meet future business needs. The first is a 60,000-squarefoot manufacturing building and the second is a 30,200-square-foot support office building.
The 94,700-square-foot building could be expanded to 185,000 square feet in the future.
The initial phase, which is estimated to cost more than $10 million, will occur on the western half of the site.
A south entrance for employees and visitor vehicles and a north entrance for truck access to the shipping and receiving area are proposed.
Milwaukee Tool asked for an exception for an oversized truck driveway, which city staff found acceptable.
The city will install new sanitary sewer and water later connections into the new sanitary sewer and water mains that are being constructed in River Road. The stormwater management plan is being created in conjunction with the city’s master plan for the industrial park.
After reviewing the plans, the city staff recommended approval under conditions that Milwaukee Tool submits an erosion control plan, a landscape bid, a stormwater management plan and permit and a revised site plan that details a trash enclosure, site and building signage and technical corrections.
The earliest Milwaukee Tool could break ground on the project is August 2020.