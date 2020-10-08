Plan Commission OK’s Trails Edge Apartments site plan

WEST BEND — Development of the former site of the Gehl Company’s manufacturing facility continues after the West Bend Plan Commission approved a site plan for the Trail’s Edge Apartments Wednesday.
The site plan was approved by all commissioners, except one who abstained from the vote.
The three-story 120-unit apartment building will be on land south of the Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel and office building.
The development benefits Tax Incremental District #12. The site plan was submitted by Applicant David Decker of Trail’s Edge WB, LLC, with Agent Adam Hertel of the American Architectural Group, Inc.
Two driveway connections are proposed at South Forest Avenue with a standard 108-stall standard parking and four barrier free parking stalls. Another 124 underground building parking stalls are provided. Pedestrian access is also provided on adjacent public sidewalks.
A sanitary sewer lateral will be extended from an existing and a water lateral will be extended from Forest Avenue. The site grades are designed to drain the majority of the site to the southeast corner to catch basin locations.
“The site itself has undergone environmental remediation and a soil management plan was approved by the DNR and that management plan will need to be adhered to as part of the construction of the project,” said Jim Reinke, business and development planner.
The plan was approved under the conditions that the developer submit an erosion control plan prior to any land disturbing activities, provide a landscape bid and adequate surety, receive approval of the stormwater management plan, complete construction in accordance with the approved soil management plan, revise the site plan to incorporate minor technical corrections and revise plan to be consistent with stormwater approval, keep all refuse containers in the building or a screened refuse area and receive a conditional use permit to fill and construct improvements within the Flood Fringe Overlay District.
Mayor Chris Jenkins thanked Trail’s Edge, American Companies and American Companies President Kraig Sadownikow, who is also the former mayor of West Bend.
“It’s always great to see strong investment here in West Bend,” said Jenkins.
The site plan needs final approval from the Common Council.
Gehl site
The north end of the former Gehl site will be the future location of a 68-room Marriott TownePlace Suites extended stay hotel, as well as a 16,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial office building, the Water Street Suites.
The anchor tenant of the Water Street Suites will be Stifel, the seventh largest full-service investment firm in the U.S. in terms of financial advisors.
American Companies is leading the design and construction of the new developments.