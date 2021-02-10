TOWN OF MUKWONAGO — The Town of Mukwonago had a joint Plan Commission and Town Board meeting on Feb. 3, during which the Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for a business along Edna Court to buy/sell used firearms.
The item will move on to the Town Board for final approval.
Dave Treutelaar, the applicant, also owns Waukesha Plumbing at the address the CUP is proposed for, W312-S7781 Edna Court, Town of Mukwonago. The proposed conditional use would be used at the existing building on the property.
Treutelaar did not return a request for comment to The Freeman before deadline.
The subject property is currently located in an R-1 Residential zoning district.
The business would have no signage and would operate during normal business daytime hours. The business would including buying or selling firearms, online sales and the final assembly of firearms.
A notice for the public hearing on the proposal was issued and a public hearing was held during the Plan Commission meeting.
Treutelaar would need to obtain a federal firearms license; comply with all requirements related to a federal firearms license; not operate outside the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and more.
As for test firing, test firing into an indoor bullet trap is allowed. All other test firing would be prohibited.
Town Planner Tim Schwecke said the town is reviewing the conditions to the permit which it may impose. Those conditions will be brought to the Town Board meeting.