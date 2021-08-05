GRAFTON — Another hurdle has been cleared for Blain’s Farm and Fleet coming to the village of Grafton, as the Plan Commission cleared the site plan and five conditional use permits for the old Shopko site Blain’s is moving into.
The Plan Commission met last week, and approved the site plan for the Blain’s coming to 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The existing Shopko building will be renovated and used for the new store, but there are several additions and adjustments planned.
“The proposed building changes include three small building additions totaling 11,050 square foot addition, a 3,820 square foot double lane drive through canopy, and modifications to the east facade,” Community Development Director Jessica Wolff wrote in a report to the commission.
The additions are planned at the main customer entrance, another on the north side for the new auto service center and small-engine repair area, and the third addition will be for additional warehousing space next to the existing loading docks, also on the north side of the buildings.
According to information from the village from Blain’s site plan submission, the business is also planning a 66,000-square-foot enclosed outdoor sales area. The outdoor sales area will have an 8-foot aluminum fence on three sides, and 16-foot solid vinyl fencing on one side where there will be pallet racking 12 feet high. The outdoor sales area will have an automatic door to allow approaching vehicles in and out, according to village reports on the site plan.
Wolff wrote in her Plan Commission report that the village had contracted a traffic impact study, which resulted in recommendations that turn lanes at the entrances be extended. The traffic analysis also recommended the area be further monitored, and an additional traffic signal with turn control may be needed if further development occurs on the adjacent properties.
“There will be a new driveway from Highland Drive into the outdoor sales area near the loading docks for deliveries only,” according to village documents.
The floor plan for inside the building showed most of the space will be remodeled for public retail areas, with about a quarter of the floor area along the front of the building and the northeast side designated for warehousing and store function purposes.
Outside of the building, the site plan showed refinishing of the parking lot in front of the Shopko to the southeast, and the smaller parking area northeast of the building being repaved and converted to the fenced outdoors sales area. The outdoor sales area would include a drive-thru path for customers.
There were also five conditional use permit applications for the new Blain’s Farm & Fleet cleared by the Plan Commission last week. The permits were for indoor sales and service; drive-thru and in-vehicle sales; vehicle and small-engine service and repair; auto-related sales; and incidental outdoor enclosed storage.
According to information from the company, Blain’s plans to begin construction at the site this fall, and have the new Farm and Fleet open in fall of 2022. Once open, hours are planned at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The plan further stated there would be two work shifts each day, with up to 45 people per shift. Blain’s is estimating a maximum number of customers in one day at 6,000, based on Black Friday estimates.