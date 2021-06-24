Plan Commission, Redevelopment Authority recommend apartment development

WAUKESHA — The Plan Commission and Redevelopment Authority on Wednesday recommended exploring a two-lot apartment concept on the corner of Buena Vista Avenue, Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street, making way for more housing plans in downtown Waukesha.
The motion also included that the item will go before Community Development within the next six months to be brought before the Common Council.
The project was reviewed during a joint meeting Wednesday after the Common Council reviewed four different conceptual plans for different development options for the excess City Hall land and asked for recommendations from the two committees.
The four conceptual ideas, designed by Community Design Solutions, included townhome developments and apartment developments. The designs presented by Community Design Solutions were to help the city better understand potential development options for the land and were not proposals from a developer.
Committee members Wednesday recommended exploring the only proposal that utilized land located on the corner of Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street. The land is located down the steep Barstow Street hill, creating an about 45-foot drop from the top of the hill. Conceptual plans included two buildings among the two parcels, with 95 parking spaces and 73 units among the two buildings.
Although developers are yet to submit plans for the land, Alan Huelsman with Berg Management provided public comment at the meeting, voicing interest in developing both of the parcels. Huelsman said the company has put together a rough sketch for the property that is consistent with the conceptual plans presented at the meeting.
Alderman Eric Payne, who represents the district where the development would take place, said he would like to see the land remain a green space for future development and asked to see what happens down the road. Payne also voiced concerns regarding traffic at nearby intersections.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said he’s in favor of developing the entire hill, saying the proposal is the best use for the land for the city.
Alderman Rick Lemke said the proposal is consistent with the housing study, which says there is a need for all kinds of units in the city, not just affordable apartments.
Diana McGreen, who voted against the proposal, said she felt there should be more ownership options versus rental options on the project. She agreed with Payne and said it may be in the city’s best interest to wait and see what other development opportunities there are in the future.
Some commissioners also said they would like to see a traffic study conducted in relation to the project. The possibility of connecting the skywalk to the apartment complex was also discussed, which representatives with the Community Development Department said could be a possibility, with additional parking available to future residents in the city parking lot.